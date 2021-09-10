The Jets revealed their five team captains Wednesday. Safety Marcus Maye, however, did not make the cut this year.

All five of the Jets‘ team captains heading into the 2021 season are different from last year.

This means safety Marcus Maye, who held the prestigious status in 2020, was not provided the same honor when his teammates voted this time around.

Is this affecting him moving forward?

“Nah. It is what it is,” he said Thursday, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “The players voted. I have a great relationship with all the players. Hat’s off to those guys.”

The two Jets defensive captains will be linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi. Quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Corey Davis, and special teams ace Justin Hardee will also be team captains while there will be one game captain each week.

Of course, there’s the chance coaches select Maye to hold the game-captain status at some point during the 17-game slate.

It’s interesting to point out Maye was actually part of a contract stalemate prior to the regular season. The team franchise tagged him back in March and could’ve arrived on a potential long-term extension. However, the July 15 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players came and went without any agreement.

Maye will thus play out the 2021 season on a one-year, $10.612 million deal, which is the franchise-tag amount specific to his position. The Jets could tag him again in 2022, which would lead to Maye playing that season out on a one-year, $12.734 million deal (if he were to accept the tag for a second straight year). The salary would be 120% of his aforementioned 2021 salary.

A highly productive 2021 season could definitely lead to a long-term deal, but it’s unclear if the Jets would want to break the bank for someone of that age — Maye will already be 29 years old next March.

Could this be Marcus’ final year in Florham Park?