The Jets have named five team captains — all different captains from 2020 — with their regular season approaching.

The Jets‘ regular season commences this Sunday when the team travels to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Therefore, it’s that time of year when captains are named — the Jets revealed which players will be repping the “C” on their uniforms Wednesday.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, head coach Robert Saleh noted the offensive captains will be quarterback Zach Wilson and wide receiver Corey Davis. The defensive captains will be linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi while the special teams captain is Justin Hardee.

There will also be a weekly captain, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

#Jets voted on captains: Offense: Zach Wilson, Corey Davis

Defense: CJ Mosley, Foley Fatukasi

It’s interesting to point out these are all different captains from last year — Wilson, Davis, and Hardee joined the organization this past offseason while Mosley opted out of the 2020 campaign. Wilson isn’t the only NFL rookie quarterback named a captain; the Jaguars additionally elected to have No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence assume that responsibility.

It’s also interesting to note there were two Jets captains in 2020 who are still with the team but didn’t earn the same honor this time around — safety Marcus Maye and offensive tackle George Fant.

While Fant may no longer be the primary starting right tackle, the Jets not electing Maye is an interesting development. The player and his organization were at a contract stalemate this summer after the team franchise tagged him in the offseason. As a result, no long-term deal was ever agreed to or finalized.

Could this truly be Maye’s final season in Florham Park?