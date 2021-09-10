Constellation Brands is a leading beverage alcohol company. The partnership is set to last across a multitude of years.

The Giants, Jets, and MetLife Stadium have nailed down a multi-year partnership with Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company.

In a Friday press release from the Jets organization, it was announced Modelo Especial would now be an official beer sponsor of the Giants while Corona Extra would be one for the Jets.

Constellation Brands and MetLife Stadium will also be opening the Corona Beach Club in the 200-level East Mezzanine Club as well as the Modelo Cantina, which will be an enclosed bar right outside of section 142 (Main Concourse level).

Fans will also get to experience Team App integration for mobile ordering purposes inside MetLife Stadium.

“The new Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will truly amplify the fan experience on gameday as well as all of our other events during the year,” MetLife Stadium President and CEO Ron VanDeVeen said in a statement. “As we prepare to launch into a full NFL season and with a packed event schedule around the corner in 2022, MetLife Stadium is the perfect venue to create these branded spaces for the best fans in football.”

“NFL fans visiting MetLife Stadium will enjoy our brands not only throughout the stands, but also in new, immersive spaces we’ve created to heighten the experience of attending a game live,” VP of Field, Lifestyle, and Experiential Marketing for Constellation Brands Rene Ramos said. “Fans will now have exciting, memorable experiences.”