Evan Engram will not partake in the Week 1 matchup with the Broncos Sunday due to a lingering calf injury.

Evan Engram has experienced his fair share of injury-related issues throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017.

Those issues are apparently not a thing of the past.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports the Giants tight end has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Broncos. Engram is dealing with a calf injury he suffered during the team’s final preseason game against the Patriots back on Aug. 29.

RB Saquon Barkley is listed as QUESTIONABLE for the Giants' opener on Sunday. (As much as there is no question he's going to play, there was no question he was goint to be listed as "Questionable") Also QUESTIONABLE: CB Adoree' Jackson (ankle) And TE Evan Engram (calf) is OUT. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 10, 2021

2020, Engram’s fourth year in the league, has been the only season in which he’s partaken in every regular-season game. He missed 14 total games — nearly an entire season — from 2017-19.

It’s unclear if Engram will be ready for the team’s Week 2 matchup with Washington, which is just four days following their regular-season opener. Thus, fans could see a great deal of Kyle Rudolph and/or Kaden Smith for a pair of games.

This offense is expected to greatly improve in 2021 given the abundance of offensive weapons present on the roster. However, all need to be healthy and on the field for the Daniel Jones-led unit to truly unlock its full potential; that won’t be the case Sunday.

In other news, Saquon Barkley and Adoree’ Jackson are both questionable, but the former should be good to go.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed prior to Friday’s practice Saquon would be ready to play barring any sort of setback. Barkley subsequently spoke after practice and noted one did not occur during the session.