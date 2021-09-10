Saquon Barkley is creeping closer to a return and could very much be on the field for the Giants Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a long road back to the game field for Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in a Week 2 loss to Chicago nearly a year ago.

But he could arrive at his destination in just a few days.

Prior to Friday’s practice, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that barring a setback, Barkley would be good to go Sunday against the Broncos. This comes after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett revealed Thursday Barkley was at “100 percent.”

Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley has one final hurdle to clear at practice today. The hurdle is final clearance from the medical staff. Judge said the only thing that could stop him from clearing that hurdle is a setback or physical concern after practice #Giants pic.twitter.com/k2k0NPhiUz — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 10, 2021

Saquon has been undergoing a ramp-up period this summer. The Giants only activated him off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list early last month.

There was always the concern of whether Barkley would be able to suit up against Denver or if he would have to wait until potentially Week 3 — it’s important to note the Giants’ Week 2 matchup is just four days following their regular-season opener.

If the medical staff clears Barkley For Sunday, you have to keep in mind he would possibly be on a snap count. Not only does the major injury from last year come into play with that decision, but so does the brief period between the first pair of games.

It’s unclear what that snap count would max out at, but regardless, expect to possibly see some of Devontae Booker and maybe rookie Gary Brightwell this Sunday afternoon. Elijhaa Penny could also get in the mix if needed, but he’s primarily a fullback on this roster.