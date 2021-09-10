After months of planning and approvals, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) believes Connecticut sports betting will launch in October after receiving word from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior the state’s gaming compacts were approved.

In-person and online sports betting should be available for Connecticut residents sometime in October, according to Lamont.

Federal Approval Leads to October Launch

With this final step in the federal process completed, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection can now move forward with the sports betting licensing process for the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe.

The Mashantucket Pequots will offer sports betting through DraftKings at Foxwoods Casino, the Mohegan Tribe will offer sports betting through the FanDuel brand at the Mohegan Sun, and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation will offer retail sports betting through Rush Street Interactive.

“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Gov. Lamont said in a RELEASE. “I thank the Bureau of Indian Affairs for approving these revisions, as well as the efforts of our partners with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. Today’s announcement puts Connecticut on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that will be competitive with our neighboring states and positions us for success into the future.”

Three Options for Connecticut Sports Betting

The Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequots will offer both in-person and online sports betting through their respective partnerships with DraftKings and FanDuel, while the Connecticut Lottery Corporation will run up to 15 retail sportsbooks in the state with Rush Street Interactive. It will also operate an online sports betting app through the Rush Street’s BetRivers brand.

The Connecticut Lottery is currently researching potential retail locations for its in-person sportsbook. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers.

The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.

Bobby V’s restaurants in Stamford and Bradley will also receive sports betting kiosks.