The Jets have placed a number of individuals on injured reserve and reasonably waited until Wednesday afternoon to do so.

Placing a player on injured reserve prior to Tuesday’s roster cutdown day meant that that player would be out for the season.

This is why the Jets waited until Wednesday after 4:00 p.m. ET to send Conor McDermott, Jarrad Davis, and Ashtyn Davis to IR. Each player isn’t out for the year but will need to sit at least three games. Following the trio of matchups, the team can designate any of the players for return and will subsequently have a 21-day period to activate them.

Not activating a player within that 21-day period leads to that specific individual being out for the season.

Reminder: As of 4:01 p.m. Eastern, all players placed on injured reserve are now eligible to return. Teams can return unlimited players and they only have to sit out three games. The #Jets already got started, putting OL Conor McDermott, LB Jarrad Davis and S Ashtyn Davis on IR. https://t.co/O7J2K7qn4s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

While McDermott currently has an issue with his knee, Ashtyn has a foot injury and Jarrad injured his ankle during the preseason.

Jarrad, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal in free agency, was slated to start within the linebacking corps alongside C.J. Mosley. The Jets hope to return him around the Week 6 bye, so expect rookie Jamien Sherwood to potentially assume Jarrad’s role at least to commence the season.

Ashtyn could’ve competed for the starting safety role next to Marcus Maye, but this foot injury kept him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for quite some time. Given this issue, it’s possible the Jets start veteran free-agent pickup Lamarcus Joyner in what could’ve been Ashtyn’s role.

The earliest each player could return will be the Week 4 home matchup with the Titans (Sunday, Oct. 3).