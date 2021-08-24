Rookie Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood could indeed be the next man up in the wake of Jarrad Davis’ ankle injury.

The Jets will be without projected starting linebacker Jarrad Davis for the time being. The veteran, who they signed this past offseason, suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s preseason win over Green Bay and will hopefully return around the Week 6 bye.

Rookie fifth-round linebacker Jamien Sherwood thus has a chance to assume an enhanced on-field role.

How does the first-year player perceive this situation?

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me,” Sherwood told the media Tuesday. “I’m having a good training camp running with the two’s. And it’s just to show the coaches what I got. They drafted me to be here, so it’s just proving to them that I’m supposed to be here and then just doing my job the right way. Just living up to the standard.”

Robert Saleh on Monday made sure not to compare Sherwood to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who the rookie head coach worked with in San Francisco. However, Sherwood’s transition from the nickel corner position to mike linebacker could remind some of Warner, who underwent the same adjustment when he entered the league back in 2018.

Sherwood, therefore, knew who he could learn from ahead of his inaugural NFL campaign.

“Knowing this coaching staff is from San Francisco, I got word that [Warner] converted from a nickel to a linebacker. So I went and looked at some of their games from last year and saw how he played,” Jamien explained. “Like I mentioned, he had slow feet before he reacted to the ball. And when the ball did appear, he pulled his trigger.”

Many likely didn’t expect Sherwood to potentially assume such a notable role to commence his NFL career. But here we are — with fewer than three weeks until the regular-season opener against Carolina, Sherwood could be gearing up to start alongside C.J. Mosley.

Jamien’s teammates will surely help him prepare for this level of responsibility.

This includes Jarrad Davis.

“The main thing [Davis] said was ‘be yourself.’ When he was out there practicing with us, one day I had a rough day and he gave me some words of wisdom,” the rookie claimed. “He was like, ‘flush it, tomorrow’s going to be a better day. But you can’t harp on the past, this is what you’re going to do next time you get a chance.'”

Sherwood has time to get more accustomed to the pro-level game. The Jets are currently partaking in joint practices with the Eagles and face Philly in their third and final preseason game this Friday night.

Expect the team to provide the rookie linebacker with reps during that matchup.