They just haven’t made it official yet.

Earlier this summer reports indicated the New York Islanders had agreed to terms with former New Jersey Devils forward Zach Parise, who was bought out by the Minnesota Wild.

On Wednesday, the Islanders announced four important contracts. Parise was not among them.

However, Michael Russo of The Athletic has confirmed with Parise that he has, indeed, signed with the Islanders.

Just chatted with former #mnwild vet Zach Parise and he confirms he agreed to terms with the #isles earlier this summer. GM Lou Lamoriello just has to register his contract with the NHL. He’s got his Isles breezers and is heading to NY for good later this month. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 1, 2021

What makes this interesting is the Islanders’ current cap situation.

They don’t have room right now to add another contract. According to CapFriendly, the Isles are already almost $3.8 million over the cap ceiling for the 2021-22 season.

Parise will bring a solid, veteran presence to an Islanders team that clearly has big aspirations for this season. But the questions are now a financial: how much will Parise cost? And whose place does he take on the roster?

The Islanders currently have seven forwards signed for the 2021-22 season with an AAV of at least $4 million.

The organization has only two defensemen — Adam Pelech and Scott Mayfield — signed beyond the coming season, however.