Courtesy Twitter: @NYIslanders

Four deals officially announced on Wednesday morning.

Tab Bamford

The radio silence from the New York Islanders has ended. On Wednesday morning, the club officially announced multi-year deals with Ilya Sorokin, Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier.

The deal with Sorokin was arguably the most important. He’s reportedly getting a three-year deal with a $4 million AAV. He’s the goaltender of the future for the Islanders, so locking him up on a cost-effective bridge deal is huge. Semyon Varlamov has two years remaining on his current contract that carries a $5 million AAV.

Palmieri, formerly of the Devils, was acquired by the Islanders at the trade deadline. He was a big part of helping the Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final. scoring nine points (seven goals and two assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.