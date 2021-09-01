Four deals officially announced on Wednesday morning.

The radio silence from the New York Islanders has ended. On Wednesday morning, the club officially announced multi-year deals with Ilya Sorokin, Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier.

#Isles Transactions: Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin have all agreed to multi-year contracts. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 1, 2021

The deal with Sorokin was arguably the most important. He’s reportedly getting a three-year deal with a $4 million AAV. He’s the goaltender of the future for the Islanders, so locking him up on a cost-effective bridge deal is huge. Semyon Varlamov has two years remaining on his current contract that carries a $5 million AAV.

Ilya Sorokin (3x4m extension with NYI) only has the one year of nhl work; looks average or a decent bit better. pic.twitter.com/St48lu9Oti — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) September 1, 2021

Palmieri, formerly of the Devils, was acquired by the Islanders at the trade deadline. He was a big part of helping the Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final. scoring nine points (seven goals and two assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.