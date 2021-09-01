The Islanders are getting busy spending money.

After getting a six-year deal done with Casey Cizikas on Tuesday, the Islanders continue locking up their core pieces into the future.

Arthur Staples of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday morning that the Isles have agreed to a three-year extension with forward Anthony Beauvillier. And, based on Staples’ tweet, the Islanders aren’t done.

Another #Isles contract that was agreed to but still on the "to be filed" list: Anthony Beauvillier has a three-year deal, believed to be worth around $4.1-million per, source said. @LPGeek posted on it a few days ago. Bunch of other deals are done but not yet filed, of course. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 1, 2021

Beauvillier was the final remaining restricted free agent forward on the Islanders’ NHL roster.

Beauvillier, 24, was originally the 28th overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Islanders. In 333 regular season games in his career, Beauvillier has scored 81 goals with 74 assists. He scored 15 goals with 13 assists in 47 games last season, on pace for the best offensive season of his career.

Who’s next?

According to CapFriendly, the Islanders still have almost $12 million in available cap space (not including Cizikas’ deal, which hasn’t been formally announced yet) to work with between now and the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

The Isles have been rumored to have deals in place with forwards Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise since before free agency opened, but the deals haven’t been announced yet. Maybe we’ll see those announced (finally) soon.

Cizikas and Beauvillier getting extensions done gives the Islanders some roster clarity moving forward. The Islanders will have seven forwards signed beyond the 2022-23 season: Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Matt Martin, Cizikas and Beauvillier.

However, Adam Pelech is the only defenseman on the roster signed beyond the 2022-23 season. And Ilya Sorokin (RFA) still needs a new deal in net; Semyon Varlamov has two years remaining on his current contract.