The Giants began analyzing the waiver wire for depth pieces and added a trio of bodies in the process Wednesday.

It’s the season for roster cuts and waiver wire pickups, and the Giants have certainly been involved with either type of move.

After cutting various players in order to shrink the roster to 53 on Tuesday, the Giants claimed three individuals who were previously waived by other ballclubs.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are bringing in linebacker Justin Hilliard, edge rusher Quincy Roche, and wide receiver Collin Johnson.

The Giants claimed LBs Justin Hilliard (SF) and Quincy Roche (Miami) and WR Collin Johnson (Jax). No Giants players were claimed. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 1, 2021

Hilliard went undrafted out of Ohio State this year and subsequently signed with the San Francisco 49ers before his recent release. He racked up 33 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in six games with the Buckeyes last year.

Quincy Roche is an interesting name and was a sixth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fl) this year. Not only was he a third-team All-ACC selection with the Hurricanes last year but was a 2019 first-team All-AAC selection and the 2019 AAC Defensive Player of the Year during his tenure with Temple.

Roche recorded 30.5 sacks through 45 total collegiate games.

The Steelers took Roche with the No. 216 overall pick back in May — Quincy could add reliable depth at the outside linebacker position if Patrick Graham unlocks the potential he possibly employs.

Collin Johnson is also an intriguing reserve receiver who racked up 272 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions with Jacksonville last year. There’s a chance he could find special teams reps — he was on the field for 38% of the Jaguars’ special teams snaps in 2020.

The interesting thing about these waiver claims, however, is that none of these players are offensive linemen. The Giants must acquire depth in that area of the active roster after cutting a number of reserve linemen Tuesday.

New York traded for interior linemen Billy Price and Ben Bredeson this week, but that isn’t enough.