The New York Jets are reportedly sending tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings for draft resources.

The Chris Herndon experiment has concluded in Florham Park.

After three seasons, the Jets are sending the tight end to the Vikings for draft pick compensation, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Vikings have solved their TE issue, as they are trading for promising #Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Agent @malkikawa later confirmed the deal. Herndon steps right in following Irv Smith’s knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Vikings tight end Irv Smith will undergo knee surgery this week, so Minnesota obviously required reinforcements at the position.

The Jets originally drafted Herndon in the 2018 fourth round out of Miami (FL), but he never really panned out and produced for Gang Green on a consistent basis.

Herndon caught just 71 balls for 796 yards in 33 games for New York (2.2 receptions per game, 24.1 yards per game). He additionally caught seven touchdowns during that span.

Thirty-nine of those catches and 502 of those yards came during a promising rookie campaign, however.

The Jets still employ Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, and Trevon Wesco at the tight end spot amid Tuesday’s annual cutdown day.