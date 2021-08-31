The Jets, along with every other team in the NFL, must cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

“This is by far the worst part of football. For some of [the players], the dream of playing professional football is over. For some, they’re still going to be able to continue on. You never want to be the one to deliver bad news and you just hurt for them because you know how much the effort and how much work they put into it. It’s not easy, it’ll never be easy, and it doesn’t matter what role you are whenever you have to tell somebody that their dream of playing professional football is possibly over, it’s not a good thing.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh uttered the above words when asked by the New York Post‘s Brian Costello about the annual cutdown day.

Teams, including the Jets, will need to shrink their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Some players could head to other teams; others may have their careers ended. But it’s what needs to be done ahead of the 2021 season.

The Jets have a ton of decisions to make in a short amount of time — which players will not be remaining on the active roster?

CB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been cut. He wasn’t at practice today so not a shocker. #Jets — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 30, 2021

WR Lawrence Cager

The #Jets have started their cuts. Among them: WR Lawrence Cager, sources say. Caught a TD against the #Giants. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 30, 2021

S Bennett Jackson

to make room for Lawson, they released S Bennett Jackson (again) https://t.co/yLV0bwCqI3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 30, 2021

S J.T. Hassell

The Jets are releasing S J.T. Hassell, according to his agency @OSMG_LLC. Looks like Sharrod Neasman will stick as the backup safety, joining Ashtyn Davis (activated from PUP). #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 30, 2021

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

The Jets are releasing DE Jeremiah Valoaga, per source. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 30, 2021

OL Corey Levin

Jets also cut OL Corey Levin, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 30, 2021

DE Aaron Adeoye

A few other cuts from the Jets today: DL Aaron Adeoye and CB Lamar Jackson, per sources. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 30, 2021

C Jimmy Murray