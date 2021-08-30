The regular season is around the corner. Which new Jets jersey (or jerseys) should you purchase ahead of the 17-game slate?

The 2021 regular season is nearing.

Fans are returning to MetLife Stadium.

The time is now to purchase a new Jets jersey, whether it be a home green, road white, or a slick alternate black one.

Luckily, there are new faces on either side of the ball in Florham Park following superb offseason moves in both free agency and the draft.

Which new player (or players) should you rep when you take exit 16W to the Meadowlands this year?

3. WR Elijah Moore

The rookie second-round wide receiver out of Ole Miss could become a 2021 draft steal.

Elijah Moore dealt with a quad injury that kept him out of the team’s three preseason games but was impressing in training camp prior to that issue. While healthy, he was developing a rapport with fellow rookie Zach Wilson that should carry over to the regular season.

With the No. 34 overall pick, the Jets made a significant investment in Moore and are expected to greatly utilize him within Mike LaFleur’s passing game and overall offensive system.

Given his talent and how the Jets perceive him, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he was one of the two leading receivers on this team in 2021.

Expect Moore to be a big name in Florham Park.

2. WR Corey Davis

I just mentioned Moore could be one of the two leading receivers for the Jets, and it’s clear who the other one might be.

The Jets brought in Corey Davis on a three-year deal this offseason in order for him to be the team’s No. 1 wideout, and he certainly has the makings of fulfilling that duty.

Davis constructed a nice connection with Wilson during the first two exhibition games, combining for six receptions and 88 yards.

He’s a perfect addition to this offense; he’ll be able to assist in Wilson’s crucial development as a rookie signal-caller.

Considering he should be a huge aspect of this offense, many fans will be donning the No. 84 jersey at MetLife Stadium this year.

You should, too.

1. QB Zach Wilson

Deciding on the top new Jets jersey to purchase was a notably simple task — there wasn’t any back-and-forth in regard to this choice.

Zach Wilson is slated to be the new face of the franchise as the team’s starting quarterback and No. 2 overall draft selection. He’ll be starting right away for this team and is expected to be at the forefront of a new era in the franchise’s history.

Wilson impressed in the two preseason games in which he was on the field.

He went 6-for-9 for 63 yards against the Giants in the preseason opener before completing nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Packers the following week.

Of course, it’s just the preseason, but these were crucial reps for a guy who needs all the opportunities for preparation that he can get.

Significant faith is in Wilson, and even if he doesn’t end up becoming the long-term answer, it’s likely going to take a few years to find that out (as was the case with Sam Darnold). Thus, if anything, you will still be able to wear his jersey for at least the next couple of seasons — another reason to break out the wallet.