Zach Wilson looked comfortable and the Jets offense found the end zone numerous times in the first half against the Packers.

From a scoring standpoint, this game wasn’t exactly like the Jets‘ one against the Giants last Saturday night (Gang Green won that meeting 12-7).

In a matchup in which many of the Jets starters played much of the first half, both teams constructed scoring drives, three of which were led by Jets rookie Zach Wilson.

The first-year quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes — his first in the NFL, preseason or regular season — to tight end Tyler Kroft.

Placekicker Matt Ammendola, whose roster spot it is to earn, additionally booted through three field goals, including one from 54 yards out.

The Jets’ defensive performance encompassed its ups and downs but the unit did force a trio of turnovers and shut out its opponent in the second half of what was a 23-14 victory.

But enough with the recap of a preseason game…let’s get to some noteworthy takeaways from the Jets’ second of three exhibition matchups.

Offensive success

As was previously mentioned, there were starters who played for the majority of the first half, including rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

And during that time frame in which the Wilson-led offense saw playing time, the unit succeeded in a number of ways.

First, it’s clear running back Ty Johnson could definitely make the final roster. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur provided him with more touches in the first half than any of the other backs (six carries, 22 yards).

Johnson proved he’s a powerful runner who can make the right cuts upfield. La’Mical Perine, on the other hand, didn’t carry the ball until the second half.

At this moment in time, it very much seems the Jets are higher on Johnson than they are Perine. Could this lead to the latter fighting for a job in the coming weeks?

Second, Wilson looked real comfortable. The 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick completed nine of his 11 throws for 128 yards and the pair of scores we spoke on earlier.

Wilson additionally showed how his connection with free-agent pickup Corey Davis is greatly developing. The team’s No. 1 wideout caught four balls for 70 yards.

And finally, I really like what LaFleur is doing with this offense. A mix of runs and passes along with quick-developing plays will keep opposing defenses on their toes and limit the pressure on Wilson.

C.J. Mosley doesn’t look rusty

C.J. Mosley played just two combined regular-season games across 2019 and 2020, but rust didn’t seem to be present Saturday against Green Bay.

Mosley was constantly around the ball and recorded five total tackles.

He did, however, commit a holding penalty in Packers territory during the second quarter, which led to an automatic first down and, eventually, a touchdown pass for Green Bay.

Isaiah Dunn’s struggles

The Jets could indeed start Bryce Hall and Bless Austin at the pair of boundary corner spots to commence the regular season.

But on Saturday, it was Isaiah Dunn who earned the start over Austin.

It wasn’t all peaches and cream for the undrafted rookie out of Oregon State.

The Packers, via the passing game, picked on Dunn a number of times, including on fourth- and third-down conversions on the same first-half scoring drive.

Dunn must improve if he hopes to earn a final roster spot following the preseason; right now, it’s not looking phenomenal for the 22-year-old.