Adoree’ Jackson could still suit up for the Giants’ Week 1 matchup following an ankle injury suffered during Wednesday’s practice.

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who landed a three-year, $39 million contract in the offseason, left Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots limping. He additionally had his left foot bare, leaving open the possibility of an ankle sprain.

It was indeed that type of health-related setback, per what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday. It was still unclear though what type of ankle sprain he sustained — further tests were to reveal that.

However, we now have the answer.

Rapoport subsequently noted Thursday morning further testing showed a low-ankle sprain — the “best-case scenario.” Jackson could thus be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Broncos.

Following an MRI: It’s a low-ankle sprain for Adoree’ Jackson, which is best-case scenario. It puts Week 1 in play. https://t.co/5lpuJuQtCb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2021

Jackson is slated to be one of the team’s two starting boundary corners. 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry will be performing on the opposite side while the slot corner role could encompass a number of different bodies.

Even though this Sunday’s preseason finale against the Patriots is supposed to be the “dress rehearsal” exhibition game in which the Giants provide their starters with a decent amount of playing time, Jackson is not expected to take part. The organization should make sure he’s prepared for when the meaningful games commence on Sunday, Sept. 12.

In the event Jackson is not good to go against Denver, the Giants employ options on the roster to replace him. Julian Love could see time on the outside and so could Josh Jackson, who the team recently traded for.

Maybe New York could throw second-year man Darnay Holmes in that spot?