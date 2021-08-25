The veteran cornerback, who the Giants signed this past offseason, suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Pats.

Adoree’ Jackson, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, left the field with trainers during the Giants‘ Wednesday practice. Jackson’s left foot was bare while he was limping, revealing the obvious — an ankle injury was a possibility.

Adoree Jackson has his left foot completely bare foot as he limps off with trainers #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 25, 2021

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network subsequently reported Jackson suffered a sprained ankle, would be undergoing further tests, and could still be ready for Week 1.

However, Leonard eventually noted the injury “doesn’t look bad.” There’s still a chance Adoree’ could practice Thursday, but it’s not exactly clear if he will.

#Giants CB Adoree' Jackson, who went down in practice today, suffered a sprained ankle, sources say. He’s dealing with significant swelling and he’ll have tests to determine the severity and type of sprain. If all goes well, he’ll rest up for Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2021

Update on #Giants CB Adoree Jackson: I'm told his ankle injury doesn't look bad. He hasn't even been ruled out of tomorrow's practice vs. #Patriots. That would be a relief. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 25, 2021

Although the Giants plan to perceive Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Patriots as their “dress rehearsal” exhibition game, Big Blue may be best off resting Jackson so he could be ready for the regular-season opener against Denver (Sunday, Sept. 12).

Jackson is expected to be one of the team’s starting boundary corners (so is 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry). The Giants inked Adoree’ to a three-year, $39 million deal this past offseason.

The team employs reinforcements for Sunday’s game in the event Jackson sits. Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, as well as Josh Jackson (who the team recently traded for) could play in his place and work with the first-team defense. You may then see guys like Madre Harper, Sam Beal, and rookie Rodarius Williams enter the game later on in the evening.

Rookie third-round corner Aaron Robinson is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after undergoing core muscle surgery earlier this month.