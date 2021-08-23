Jets rookies Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker have been sitting out of practices and games due to differing injuries.

Injuries are a part of the game, and they’re certainly present in Florham Park.

Not only is Jets defensive end Carl Lawson out for the year with a torn Achilles and linebacker Jarrad Davis sidelined into the regular season with an ankle injury, but rookies Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker are also not on the field at the moment.

Moore, a second-round wide receiver dealing with a quad injury, and Vera-Tucker, a first-round offensive guard suffering from a pectoral injury, didn’t partake in either of the team’s first two preseason games.

The regular season is still weeks away, but regardless, is the missed time concerning for Robert Saleh?

“For sure. My concern is just the lack of reps, but that goes for everybody,” Saleh told Brian Costello of the New York Post and the rest of the media Monday. “If Marcus Maye was missing reps, I’d be concerned for him too because of how much we value reps and execution. But the good thing about those two is, I mean, you see them in walkthrough, AVT’s been getting a lot of walkthrough reps, and Elijah Moore is over there just constantly absorbing as much information as he can. So, a lot of confidence in those two to be able to step in and, at least, know what they’re doing. And there might be a little bit of rustiness with regards to timing and all that, but those are things that we feel that they’ll be able to adjust to pretty quickly.”

It’s unclear whether Moore or Vera-Tucker will participate in the Jets’ third and final preseason game this Friday night against Philly.

Luckily, the regular-season opener against the Panthers isn’t for nearly three weeks — the Jets and Carolina kick off Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Moore and Vera-Tucker should be ready to play by that date, correct?

“God willing,” Saleh responded when asked by The Athletic’s Connor Hughes about either player’s Week 1 status.