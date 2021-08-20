The Giants, this week, traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay and received 2018 second-round corner Josh Jackson in return.

After acquiring Keion Crossen from the Texans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, New York traded for Packers corner Josh Jackson by sending Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay Tuesday.

While Jackson, a 2018 second-rounder, never really panned out with the Packers, the Giants feel as if they could unlock his potential.

Joe Judge already seems to be a fan of the trade for a number of reasons.

“There’s a lot of things we like about [Jackson] and it’s not just one specific thing. We thought overall it was not only a good move for the team, but it was good for the players involved as well,” Judge told the media Thursday.

“We appreciate everything Isaac did here, he made a lot of contributions to the team, we love him as a person, respect him as a player. He was a guy who was very well-liked in the locker room. I have all the respect in the world for Ike and for what he did for our team. I think it’s going to be a good situation where he’s going for him. I wanted to make sure that as a vet in this league and someone who’s really contributed to our team that I make the decision to always help the team, but also had his interests in mind as well in giving him the opportunity with a few weeks left in camp to go out there and make a team.”

Jackson’s eventual role, if he makes the final roster, is unclear.

Unless injuries to other players occur, he won’t start at one of the two main outside corner spots (those roles will be reserved for James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson).

Josh could thus provide depth on the outside or find notable reps in the slot. Alternative options for the nickel corner role include Darnay Holmes and sixth-round rookie Rodarius Williams, neither of whom are locks for a starting job.