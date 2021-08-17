Isaac Yiadom will not be with the Giants to commence the regular season. Big Blue has traded him to the Green Bay Packers.

One cornerback in, another cornerback out.

A day after sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Houston for Keion Crossen, the Giants have traded Isaac Yiadom to the Packers, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 17, 2021

In return, New York will be receiving cornerback Josh Jackson, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Jackson recorded 26 total tackles with a pair of pass breakups through 12 games (five starts) last year.

Jackson was a 2018 second-round pick out of Iowa.

Compensation: The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants, per source. https://t.co/iFX3VhYIR4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 17, 2021

Yiadom was one of the numerous individuals who started at the main outside cornerback spot opposite 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry. Isaac notched 10 total starts last year and appeared in all 16 games, having racked up 46 combined tackles and five pass breakups during that span.

Despite his double-digit start total in 2020, it would’ve been tough for Yiadom to earn significant playing time with the Giants this year. The organization signed Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year deal this offseason and the now-former Titan is expected to start alongside Bradberry. New York additionally drafted Aaron Robinson in the 2021 third round and Rodarius Williams in the sixth.

Williams, who spent his collegiate tenure at Oklahoma State, has impressed in camp and was on the field for 79% of Big Blue’s defensive snaps in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Jets.

Yiadom just joined the Giants last September by the way of a trade that sent him from Denver to East Rutherford. New York provided the Broncos with a 2021 seventh-round pick in that deal.

The Packers will be Yiadom’s third team since he entered the league. The Broncos originally acquired the current 25-year-old in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College.