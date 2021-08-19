Kevin Durant and Draymond Green dove deep into the details of the argument that took place during Durant’s last year in Golden State.

Kevin Durant is looking to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship over the next five years. His days with the Golden State Warriors are in the past, but he sat down to discuss that past with Draymond Green.

The two spoke at length on a number of topics on Green’s Bleacher Report show, Chips, including the argument that the two had during Durant’s final season with the Warriors.

“It wasn’t the argument,” Durant said to Green. “It was the way that everybody—Steve Kerr—acted like it didn’t happen. Bob Myers just tried to just discipline you [Green] and think that would put the mask over everything.”

Durant is clear with Green that he is not the reason for his departure. The two agree that the way Myers and Kerr handled it ended up exacerbating the situation.

Clearly, Durant and Green are on excellent terms right now. How could they not be? They just returned from winning a gold medal together at the Tokyo Olympics. There are no burned bridges between these two champions.

While this topic of conversation is sure to draw the most headlines, Durant and Green’s conversation went much deeper than that. They discussed Durant’s decision to go to Golden State in the first place and his love for clapping back at haters on Twitter.

The full sitdown can be found on Bleacher Report’s YouTube page.