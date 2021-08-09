Kevin Durant might have had the best weekend of anyone in the world. He signed an extension with the Brooklyn Nets and won a gold medal.

It’s good to be Kevin Durant. He is one of the best basketball players on the planet and he’s coming off of a pretty successful weekend. Not only did Durant sign a massive contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, but he also led Team USA to a gold medal in Tokyo.

Again, it’s good to be Kevin Durant.

Contract extension

Durant has bounced around a little bit since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. He spent a few years with the Golden State Warriors before jumping ship to join Kyrie Irving and the Nets.

After two years with the Nets, Durant is signing up for even more. After signing a four-year contract extension, Durant is locked up in Brooklyn for at least five more years (the extension doesn’t kick in until the 2022-23 season.)

This extension bodes well for Brooklyn’s chances at keeping this big three together. Irving and James Harden are up for extensions soon as well. If Nets owner Joe Tsai has the stomach to pay the luxury tax (he has the bank account for it), the Nets can keep three of the best players in the world together for the next half-decade.

Team USA Success

Team USA struggled in the Olympics but still managed to beat France in the Gold Medal Game. Durant is the main reason why they were able to stave off Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and the French. He dropped 29 points in the Gold Medal Game, winning his third Olympic Gold Medal.

In addition to the team success, Durant checked a few individual boxes as well. He passed Carmelo Anthony to become Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in the Olympics. There is a decent chance he builds on that mark in 2024 as well. It doesn’t look like the all-time great scorer has any plans on slowing down.

Durant was also named to the Olympics All-Tournament team, joining Gobert (France), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Ricky Rubio (Spain), and Durant’s new Nets teammate, Patty Mills (Australia).

Mills led Australia to its first medal in Olympics history. The Boomers snagged the bronze by beating Doncic and Slovenia. It’s safe to say Durant and Mills are excited to play with each other in Brooklyn next season.

And as a cherry on top, Durant got to punk his old teammate and current punching bag — Kendrick Perkins. Draymond Green joined in on the fun as well.

It’s Kevin Durant’s world. We’re just living in it.

