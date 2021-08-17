The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The NBA is a star-driven league and the Brooklyn Nets have a few of the biggest names in basketball. It’s no surprise to see the league schedule the Nets for primetime games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers on opening night and Christmas Day, respectively.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the Christmas Day games. Sam Amick of The Athletic is reporting on the opening night games.

Plenty of discuss on The Jump at 3 PM ET today with unveiling of Christmas Day games, including, sources say: Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks returning to play the New York Knicks at MSG. Plus, battle of the East-West titans: The Brooklyn Nets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

Per league source, the 75th regular season will tip off on @NBAonTNT like this on Oct. 19… * Brooklyn at Milwaukee * Warriors at Lakers Yes, please… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets get two marquee matchups early in the season. Milwaukee beat the Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals by a toe. Kevin Durant’s potential game-winning three turned out to be a two-pointer with his foot on the line.

As for the Lakers, these might be the two NBA teams with the most star power. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook all got their start together with the Thunder before they went their separate ways. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won a championship together in Cleveland. And who could forget Anthony Davis?

We expect to see the Nets on primetime a ton this season. They are the favorites to win the NBA Finals at nearly every sportsbook in the country.

When the Nets and Bucks meet on opening night, it could be a sneak peek at a potential Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s Christmas Day matchup with the Lakers could be a preview of the 2022 NBA Finals.