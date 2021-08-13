The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win the 2022 NBA Finals, but don’t sleep on the New York Knicks’ odds.

The dust is settling after a free-agent frenzy, but the Brooklyn Nets are still the team to beat in the NBA. The Nets are favored to win the title at every major sportsbook despite laying low during free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win the Western Conference after bowing out in the first round in 2021. The purple and gold made a splash this offseason by trading for Russell Westbrook. Both the Nets and Lakers are veteran-laden teams.

Let’s take a full look at the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Finals 2022 Futures Odds

Brooklyn Nets +220

Los Angeles Lakers +380

Golden State Warriors +850

Milwaukee Bucks +900

Phoenix Suns +1600

Utah Jazz +1700

Philadelphia 76ers +1800

Los Angeles Clippers +2200

Denver Nuggets +2200

Dallas Mavericks +2800

Miami Heat +2800

Atlanta Hawks +3500

Boston Celtics +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +6000

Chicago Bulls +7000

New Orleans Pelicans +9000

New York Knicks +9000

Charlotte Hornets +10000

Memphis Grizzlies +10000

Indiana Pacers +10000

Toronto Raptors +15000

Washington Wizards +18000

Minnesota Timberwolves +25000

San Antonio Spurs +25000

Sacramento Kings +25000

Detroit Pistons +50000

Cleveland Cavaliers +50000

Houston Rockets +50000

Oklahoma City Thunder +50000

Orlando Magic +50000

Click here to bet $1 on any football game and win $200 in bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $200 INSTANTLY

FOOTBALL BONUS BET NOW

Destined for Nets vs. Lakers?

The Nets and Lakers are leading the field right now and it’s no surprise. The NBA is driven by superstars and both teams are well-stocked in that department.

This would be the dream NBA Finals matchup for the league office. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook — what could be better than that?

As long as both teams can stay healthy — something they had a hard time with last season — either team is a safe bet to make the Finals.

Value on the Knicks

Betting on the favorites is boring with a capital B. Although the cream usually rises to the top in the NBA, last year’s playoffs showed us that anything can happen. Let’s take a look at the odds for the New York Knicks in the spirit of “anything can happen.”

The Knicks are currently set at +9000 to win the title, but they are far too low. They might not win the championship, but smart bettors will put in their tickets now so they can cash out later.

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference before flaming out in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks. What was their biggest problem in that series? Shot creation. They didn’t have enough guys who could create a shot from thin air.

They addressed those concerns by adding Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker in free agency. While the Knicks shouldn’t be favored to win it all, they are being undervalued by sportsbooks

Warriors Bounce Back?

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the Golden State Warriors again. The Stephen Curry-led Warriors are trying to regain their title form after missing the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. Getting a healthy Klay Thompson back should help the Warriors cement themselves as a contender once again.

While the core of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green might be a little older, it’s impossible to question the track record of these three-time champions.

Click here to bet $1 on any football game and win $200 in bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook.