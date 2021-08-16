Wide Right Podcast 75 recaps the Giants’ 12-7 preseason loss to the Jets from Saturday night.

Football is back and the preseason is happening for the first time since 2019.

Saturday night, the Giants and Jets kicked off each team’s three-game exhibition schedule.

No, it wasn’t all that entertaining of a matchup (the final score was 12-7 Jets), but that’s usually the case when backups and recent draft picks are on the field for the majority of the game.

For the Giants, however, there are a number of takeaways — and the Wide Right Podcast has returned to discuss some of the game’s notable tidbits.

On the 75th edition of the program, we’ll talk about how you shouldn’t worry about the starting offensive line unit just yet despite Saturday’s struggles on the blocking front. Once left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) returns to the field, the expectation is that things will begin to click.

Also, what’s going on with Kadarius Toney? The first-round wide receiver didn’t participate in what would’ve been his inaugural NFL preseason game and has undergone a bizarre start to his pro career.

Hopefully, the young player can partake in the Giants’ second preseason matchup. Big Blue will travel to Cleveland for joint practices this week before playing the Browns Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

You can listen to episode 75 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The program can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher.