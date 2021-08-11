The pair of professional football organizations will be hosting the event at their shared home stadium this Friday night.

The first annual Salute to Service Bowl will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Friday. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets will be holding the event, which will be a part of the New York Jets Salute to Service Week.

The event will be a flag football game including active-duty armed forces service members. The Salute to Service Bowl is for McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Fort Totten, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, and Fort Hamilton military members.

Former Jets running back Tony Richardson and former Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer will be the coaches of the two squads.

As for the exact details, the Salute to Service Bowl will be on Friday, Aug. 13 — 4:30 p.m. ET is when the teams will arrive and 5:00 p.m. ET is when the game will kick off.

Those attending the event must park in Lot A of MetLife Stadium and enter through the Bud Light Gate.