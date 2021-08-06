Kevin Durant will sign a four-year, $184 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets that carries through 2026.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant isn’t letting participating in the Olympics get in the way of business back home. Per Boardroom, and later ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the controversial star will sign a four-year, $184 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension sometime after he becomes eligible on Saturday, @RichKleiman tells ESPN.

For more on the deal, go to @Boardroom: https://t.co/99HDz3oVik — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2021

Durant signed with Brooklyn as a free agent in 2019, but missed the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn Achilles. He returned this past season and was back in form as one of the NBA’s top scorers. Though Durant played in just 35 games, he posted 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Kevin Durant also matched his career high when he shot 53.7% from the field, and set a new one in making 45% of his threes. Now, he gets to remain in a Nets uniform while pursuing his third NBA championship. He won two with the Golden State Warriors before signing his initial max contract with Brooklyn, and missed sending the Nets to the East Finals by literal millimeters this past season.

Between this, the Nets adding Patty Mills, and the New York Knicks retooling ahead of next year, Big Apple basketball is about to be fun.