What is Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello up to?

The New York Islanders have been talked about since free agency began, but none of their rumored moves have been officially announced.

Sportsnet and NHL Network’s Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation on the most recent episode of his podcast, “31 Thoughts”.

Friedman’s theory is that Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is trying to trade for someone, but doesn’t want anyone to know how much cap space he has. Friedman says that player could be St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko, but he isn’t sure.

The Islanders have been rumored to be in agreement with veteran forward Zach Parise to a one-year deal as well as forward Kyle Palmieri, whom they acquired at the trade deadline, to a long-term deal.

Friedman thinks both of those rumors are true and that free agent center Casey Cizikas has also been signed. Friedman says the rumor regarding Cizikas is that he’s been signed to a six-year deal with an AAV of $2.5 million.

What about the RFAs?

Two of the Islanders’ most important players are headed to arbitration and it’s still unclear if the Islanders will sign them prior to their hearings.

Defenseman Adam Pelech was the team’s best defenseman this season as well as one of the best defensemen in the league. On Friday morning, the Isles announced they have signed him to an eight-year extension.

Forward Anthony Beauvillier has been a solid second-liner for the Islanders, but has shined in particular during the playoffs.

So many crucial players are, at least at the official level, question marks right now. Friedman’s theory, therefore, could hold some weight.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on NHL Network to talk about the Islanders.

His thoughts seem to align with Friedman’s. He, too, has heard that Lamoriello is working on another move aside from locking up the team’s key UFA and RFA.

Pagnotta said that he’s also heard that Cizikas has been signed to a multi-year deal and added that C Travis Zajac would be returning for another year.

Lamoriello has a track record of being discreet and not showing his hand before he must. All eyes will be on the Islanders to see what moves they end up making and if they do end up getting a big-name player to add to their elite roster.