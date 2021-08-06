The Islanders have made a major commitment to one of their best players.

On Friday morning, the New York Islanders announced their most significant deal of the offseason.

Defenseman Adam Pelech avoided arbitration, agreeing to an eight-year extension with the club. The deal reportedly has a $5.75 million AAV.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that Adam Pelech has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract.https://t.co/JqiJEWnM38 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 6, 2021

Pelech, who turns 27 on Aug. 16, emerged as one of the better defensemen in the NHL last season. He produced 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 56 games last season with the Islanders.

Offensive production isn’t his calling card, however.

Adam Pelech, signed 8x$5.75M by NYI, is one of the league's top shutdown defencemen who is more responsible than anyone else for the Isles' analytical glowup since the 2020 bubble. #Isles pic.twitter.com/ghSDuCqqbA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 6, 2021

The Islanders originally drafted Pelech in the third round (65th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He has 75 points (16 goals, 59 assists) in 303 career regular-season games and has added 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 48 career postseason games.