Wideout Kenny Golladay should be back for the regular season but will miss some time due to a recent hamstring pull.

Not great news for the Giants on the injury front, but it could certainly be much worse.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to a hamstring pull. Golladay grabbed at his left hamstring during Tuesday’s training camp practice and exited the field early.

Heard something similar. And this is only because the #giants are going to use extreme caution here. I saw Golladay stretching that leg earlier in the practice multiple times. So my feeling is the hamstring tweak likely existed before that play. https://t.co/tdVJH1k1a6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 5, 2021

This comes after Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Golladay had avoided a major injury — a huge sigh of relief.

The early word on WR Kenny Golladay’s hamstring is that it’s not considered a significant injury, per source. He’ll undergo more tests today and hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, but preliminary indications are positive. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 4, 2021

Erring on the side of caution is the absolute correct move by the organization — the team needs to make sure its prized free-agent acquisition and No. 1 wide receiver is 100% healthy for the Week 1 matchup with Denver (Sunday, Sept. 12). This is especially the case when you remember Golladay missed multiple games with the Lions last year because of a hamstring injury.

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract this past March. He’s expected to be Daniel Jones‘ top target and heavily assist in the young quarterback’s development.

A 2-3-week recovery period means Golladay could be healthy for either the Browns (Aug. 22) or Patriots (Aug. 29) preseason matchup, or possibly both. Don’t be surprised if the Giants don’t play him at all in these exhibition games, however.

While Golladay rests his hamstring, the Giants will have numerous alternative options take over in practice. The team employs first-round wideout Kadarius Toney, who’s being ramped up in practice following his recent stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and free-agent pickup John Ross.

Dante Pettis, David Sills, C.J. Board, and Austin Mack should additionally earn reps moving forward.