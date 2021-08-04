Kenny Golladay exited Tuesday’s training camp practice early. The Giants wide receiver appeared to have injured his hamstring.

A prized free-agent acquisition that just signed a lucrative contract exiting one of the first practices early is never a good sign — it causes teams and their respective fans to hold their breath.

That’s what occurred Tuesday in East Rutherford.

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who inked a four-year, $72 million deal in March, departed the practice field after grabbing the back of his left leg — it was a hamstring pull.

But according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, it doesn’t seem like this specific injury is major. We await further information, however.

The early word on WR Kenny Golladay’s hamstring is that it’s not considered a significant injury, per source. He’ll undergo more tests today and hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, but preliminary indications are positive. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 4, 2021

The fifth-year pro dealt with his fair share of health-related issues last year, one of which was a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the first two games.

Golladay and his new quarterback, Daniel Jones, have put in significant work over the last week or so in an attempt to develop that crucial connection ahead of the 2021 season.

The starting signal-caller didn’t seem too worried about the injury, but nonetheless, refrained from jumping to conclusions when speaking on the situation.

“I don’t want to assume anything,” he said following Tuesday’s practice, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Kenny’s worked real hard and I feel good about the progress we’ve made, so we’ll keep working.”

Even if it is indeed a not-too-serious scenario, it may be smart for the coaching staff to hold Golladay out for the time being until he returns to 100%.

No reason to risk further injury by immediately throwing him back on the field, especially given the health history.