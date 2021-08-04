Kemba Walker has agreed to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the New York Knicks.

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

The Boston Celtics traded Walker to the Thunder for Al Horford back in June. Injuries limited him to 43 games, but he still averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game. Walker also shot 36% from three and is still just 31 years old.

Even with the injuries, this is a huge get for the New York Knicks. Instead of going big in free agency, they retained most of their strong core from last season. Now, they get to add Kemba Walker, a Bronx native who also starred at MSG while playing for UConn.

Walker, 31, is likely going to take over as the starting point guard after Elfrid Payton manned the position last season. He is one of two free agents who will be entering the starting lineup in New York. His Celtics teammate Evan Fournier is also coming over after signing a four-year, $78 million deal.

There was no trade market for Walker after his injury-plagued 2020-21 season. That’s why the Knicks were waiting for the Thunder to buy out the four-time All-Star.

There is no word on what Walker’s contract looks like yet, but the Knicks don’t have too much money to spend after their flurry of first-day deals.

