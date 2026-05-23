DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus Instantly for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 3

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Let’s get straight to the value. The Eastern Conference Finals are heating up, and if you want to build your bankroll without breaking a sweat, I’ve got exactly what you need. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can lock in a highly accessible welcome offer ahead of the crucial Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. You don’t need an actual code to get the offer.

Just register and place a simple $5 wager on this postseason showdown. No matter what happens on the hardwood, you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. I always preach finding guaranteed edge, and it doesn’t get better than an automatic $100 payout to fuel your NBA playoffs betting strategy.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer you can claim ahead of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 in Bonus Bets on the NBA

I trust the data, and the data says this promotion is a no-brainer. To claim this generous offer, new DraftKings customers just need to place a qualifying wager of $5 on odds of -500 or longer. Backing either the New York Knicks or the Cleveland Cavaliers on the moneyline or the spread fits the bill perfectly. The absolute best part of activating this DraftKings promo code? The payout is bulletproof. You get your bonus regardless of whether your initial bet wins, loses, or pushes.

Once your $5 wager is locked in, DraftKings instantly credits your account with four separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives you the flexibility to spread your exposure across different NBA playoff games, player props, or even parlay longshots. Just keep an eye on the clock—these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so you need to act decisively once they hit your account.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks are hitting the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. Tip-off is set for May 23, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, broadcasting nationally on ABC. We are two games deep into Round 3 of the playoffs, and the stakes for this Eastern Conference Finals clash are astronomically high.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Before you lay down your action, here is how the lines are currently sitting:

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 214.5 (-108) Under 214.5 (-112)

When I look at this matchup, the advanced metrics tell a compelling story. I’ve been tracking these squads all season, and right now, breaking down the value requires a deep dive into the numbers:

1. The Knicks’ ATS Dominance: New York has been printing money for backers recently, going a highly reliable 4-1 (.800) against the spread (ATS) over their last five games. Offensively, they are dictating the pace in this series, averaging a massive 112.0 points per game on highly efficient 50% shooting from the floor and 34% from deep. Looking at the 2025 postseason metrics, they boast a dominant 18.0 net rating.

2. The Cavaliers’ Home-Court Edge: Before you write off Cleveland, remember that they are an absolute wagon on their home floor. The Cavs are 7-2 (.778) ATS in their last nine home games. However, their offensive rhythm has been abysmal through the first two games of this series, scoring just 98.5 points per game on a sluggish 39% overall shooting and 29% from beyond the arc. They are trailing badly with a postseason net rating of just 1.2.

3. The Rebounding Battle: I believe this game ultimately comes down to the glass. The Knicks hold a massive 55.3% total rebound percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50.6%. If the Cavaliers want to cover that -2.5 runline at home, controlling the boards is non-negotiable.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to secure this great value? Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of Knicks vs. Cavaliers is incredibly straightforward. I love that there’s no manual promo code required to get started. Just follow my lead: