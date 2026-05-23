theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Basketball fans looking to get in on the action for the upcoming clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can unlock an incredible welcome offer with theScore Bet promo code ELITE. This promotion features a highly anticipated $1,000 bet reset. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are looking to place a bet on this upcoming NBA matchup, want to get involved with other games during this thrilling round of the playoffs, or even explore action across the NHL and MLB, new theScore Bet customers can easily take advantage of this welcome offer to maximize their postseason betting experience. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 23, 2026

New theScore Bet customers located in eligible legal sports betting states receive a 100% bet reset, up to $1,000, on their first cash wager. Users simply need to place their first bet on any available market or game, and if the wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of the stake in bonus bets. While the maximum refund is capped at $1,000 for those looking to extract the maximum value, new users are not required to wager the full amount. You can bet any amount you wish under the $1,000 threshold and still receive exactly 100% of it back in bonus bets if your initial wager is unsuccessful.

This welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, as no opt-in is required to participate. If your first bet settles as a loss, the corresponding bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is conveniently issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible original wager. Once received, customers must ensure they use their bonus bets within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your first wager with your newly unlocked welcome offer, it is important to know the lines for the upcoming contest. Here are the current betting odds for this postseason clash:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers -130 | New York Knicks +110

Cleveland Cavaliers -130 | New York Knicks +110 Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) Total: 215.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

When attempting to determine which side is the better bet, a quick dive into the postseason statistics reveals an on-paper advantage for the road underdogs. The New York Knicks boast a blistering offense, averaging 119.0 points per game on an incredibly efficient 51.4% shooting from the field. In comparison, the Cavaliers average 108.9 points per game while shooting 45.6% overall. Given this distinct disparity in both scoring output and shooting efficiency, New York presents a compelling value as a +110 underdog.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. Follow these straightforward steps to unlock your $1,000 Bet Reset before the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks tip off:

Register an Account: Navigate to the platform through the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, address, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code ELITE when prompted to lock in your welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is fully registered and funded, place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, the sportsbook will trigger the Bet Reset, refunding your exact stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets.