theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Basketball fans looking to go all in on Knicks-Cavaliers can use theScore Bet promo code ELITE to grab a $1,000 bet reset. By signing up, new players can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if that initial wager happens to lose. Click here to start the registration process.

This offer arrives just in time for the highly anticipated playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. Furthermore, the flexibility of this promotion means users can also explore betting markets across the NHL playoffs and regular-season MLB matchups on theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2026

Available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this offer is exclusively for new theScore Bet customers. The promotion is incredibly straightforward: new users simply need to place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and they will receive 100% of their stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if that wager loses. There is no opt-in required to participate.

While the maximum refund is $1,000, new users do not need to risk that full amount. If you want to receive the absolute maximum value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager. However, you can wager whatever lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if your initial bet falls short.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 5 Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your $1,000 Bet Reset, it is important to understand the betting markets available for this game. Here are the current lines for the matchup:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (+120) / New York Knicks (-141)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+120) / New York Knicks (-141) Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) / New York Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) / New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) Total: 218.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

When looking at the numbers from the playoffs, the Knicks present a compelling case as the statistical favorite. New York currently boasts a highly efficient offense, posting 119.2 points per game. They are also shooting a blistering 51.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Cavaliers are averaging 108.8 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock the welcome offer before the action begins:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the exclusive promo code ELITE when prompted. This is a crucial step to attach the $1,000 Bet Reset to your new account. Place Your Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, browse the available betting markets. Place your first real-money cash wager of at least $10, and up to the $1,000 maximum, on any market available at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager is unsuccessful, your account will be credited with five bonus bets, totaling 100% of your lost stake, within 72 hours of the bet settling.