Jets offensive tackle Cam Clark suffered a scary neck injury in Tuesday’s practice, which prompted an ambulance to arrive.

The worst-case scenario was thankfully avoided.

The Jets ended Tuesday’s training camp practice early due to a scary situation involving offensive tackle Cam Clark, who found himself on the ground surrounded by trainers after suffering a neck injury. The stretcher arrived, and so did the ambulance. Head coach Robert Saleh subsequently mentioned there was “some” movement in his extremities.

Concern was definitely present, but later in the day, the Jets provided some relieving news.

Clark has been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion, and with that, is expected to make a full recovery. The 23-year-old lineman will stay overnight in Morristown Medical Center in order to be observed.

Cam’s father, Al, told Rich Cimini of ESPN the current Jet lost feeling in his legs but was able to regain the feeling while in the ambulance thereafter — a frightening scenario indeed.

Cameron Clark’s father, Al Clark, tells ESPN his son is “fine” and will be kept in the hospital overnight for observation. No spinal cord damage, he said. Possible “stinger.” Lost feeling in legs initially, but feeling returned in ambulance, dad says. MRI to come. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 3, 2021

Although a full recovery is expected, it’s unclear exactly how long the process will take.

Clark was competing for a roster spot as more of a reserve offensive tackle. The starting left tackle spot is already taken by 2020 first-rounder Mekhi Becton. The starting right tackle position, on the other hand, should play host to a position battle featuring veterans George Fant and Morgan Moses (the Jets signed the latter last month).

New York originally took Clark in the fourth round of the 2020 draft after he earned first-team All-Conference USA honors at UNC Charlotte for the 2019 season.