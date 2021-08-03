A frightening scene involving offensive lineman Cam Clark is what concluded the Jets’ Tuesday training camp practice.

Not the way you want to see practice end…at all.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported a Jets offensive lineman was being checked out by trainers during Tuesday’s training camp practice. Subsequently, practice concluded, the stretcher came out, and the ambulance arrived.

The player was Cam Clark, a second-year NFLer who was drafted in the fourth round out of Charlotte in 2020.

Afterward, Robert Saleh spoke on the frightening situation but refrained from providing too many details. The rookie head coach did, however, reveal there was some movement from Clark’s extremities.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on Cam Clark, who suffered a scary neck injury in practice pic.twitter.com/Zlf0bVmBx2 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 3, 2021

The Jets will obviously be monitoring this situation moving forward.

Clark was working to be a reserve offensive lineman on the final roster, which will be constructed for the regular season following the training camp and preseason periods. He didn’t take part in a single regular-season snap during his rookie campaign last year.

The Jets were certainly intrigued by what Clark was able to do at the collegiate level; for the 2019 campaign, the current 23-year-old earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.