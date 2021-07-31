The Giants signed veteran linebacker Todd Davis on Saturday. He most recently spent time with the Vikings last year.

With Blake Martinez finding himself on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Reggie Ragland hitting the Non-Football Injury list this past week, the Giants inside linebacker position previously looked depleted.

But now, ideal news in regard to that group has emerged.

Head coach Joe Judge stated in a Saturday press conference Martinez has returned to the team.

“Blake’s back with us in the building [Saturday]. He’s his normal self, smiling…he’s always a lot of fun to have around, he’s always got a good comment. Definitely a guy that communicates a lot in the meetings, so it’s been beneficial having him back already,” Judge said. “In terms of when he’ll be on the field with us, the plan right away is to get him with the trainers and continue his ramp-up and build him back physically. When we know he’s ready to go, we’ll get him back on the field.”

With Martinez en route to practicing with the team, the Giants have also added another linebacker to the roster — veteran Todd Davis.

The 29-year-old has spent time with the Saints, Broncos, and Vikings in his NFL career and won Super Bowl 50 with Denver back in February 2016.

“We’re looking forward to getting [Todd] on the field. He just signed with us so we’re excited about that,” Judge said. “He’ll come in and compete with the other linebackers at the position and work through his defensive responsibilities as well as his roles in the kicking game. Got to meet with him [Saturday], sit down face-to-face, and have a good conversation. I liked his energy. I’ve known him as a player in the league for some time. He made a good first impression personality-wise and I’m excited to get him on the field.”

Last year with Minnesota, Davis recorded just 35 combined tackles in 11 games but respectively racked up 114 and 134 total tackles in 2018 and 2019 with the Broncos.