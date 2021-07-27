The Giants have activated first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney just days after placing him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Another NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic begins.

On Tuesday, the Giants announced they had activated first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team placed Toney, the 2021 No. 20 overall draft pick, on the list last week.

Head coach Joe Judge actually mentioned during his Tuesday press conference Toney was back with the team.

However, the Giants’ activation of Kadarius coincided with the placement of two individuals on that same list. Big Blue put both linebacker Blake Martinez and safety Joshua Kalu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

WR Kadarius Toney activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list; LB Blake Martinez, S Joshua Kalu added 📰: https://t.co/SHs452CGM3 pic.twitter.com/4OzwIUKn8q — New York Giants (@Giants) July 27, 2021

These moves come as the entire team reported to training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford Tuesday. The Giants will undergo their first full-team training camp practice of the season Wednesday.

Just like Toney needed to, Martinez and Kalu must isolate and participate in meetings from a virtual setting.

It’s unclear when exactly the team could activate both Martinez and Kalu off the list.

Training camp is slated to be a struggle for teams and especially for players who are unvaccinated. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will need to wear masks, socially distance themselves from others, and partake in daily COVID-19 testing. Vaccinated players will not need to participate in any of those measures.

The strong protocols are part of the league’s incentivization of the COVID-19 vaccine; the NFL hasn’t mandated receiving the vaccine ahead of the new season.