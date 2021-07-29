The Brooklyn Nets are going with Cam Thomas out of LSU and Day’Ron Sharpe from North Carolina in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Brooklyn Nets are taking one of the best scorers in the 2021 NBA Draft in Cam Thomas. He was mocked to go in the late teens, but fell into Brooklyn’s lap.

At first glance, it’s odd to see the Nets target scoring in the draft. After all, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant are going to get the lion’s share of the shots when they are on the court.

However, the Nets could use a scorer off the bench to help lighten the load for the big three. Thomas can get his shot off in a phone booth. He’s a three-level scorer who should thrive in Brooklyn. In fact, Thomas averaged a whopping 23.0 points per game last year for LSU.

Following the Thomas pick, the Nets were back up at 29. Hours before the draft, the Nets sent Landry Shamet out to the Suns in exchange for the 29th pick and Jevon Carter.

Day’Ron Sharpe, a unique big man out of North Carolina, was the choice at 29. Brooklyn went all-in on small-ball in the playoffs, but that’s not a feasible strategy for the regular season.

Sharpe is a gifted passer who averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his freshman season for the Tar Heels. But don’t let the fact that he’s a good facilitator distract from the fact that he can muck it up inside.

The Nets have a ton of money locked up in the big three, which forces the team to look for rotation guys on affordable contracts. Having two rookies who can contribute immediately could be huge for the Nets.