The Brooklyn Nets are unloading Landry Shamet in a deal that will bring back Jevon Carter and a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

So long, Landry Shamet. His one-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets is over. There were recent reports that the Nets were shopping the sharpshooting guard. Ironically, the Nets traded for Shamet on draft night in 2021 and now they are flipping him less than one year later.

Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns are sending Jevon Carter, a three-year NBA veteran point guard, and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. That’s a decent haul for Shamet, a guy who didn’t give the Nets much in the playoffs.

During his one season in Brooklyn, Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 41/39/85 shooting splits.

Carter has spent all three of his NBA seasons with the Suns. He’s a fringe rotational player who excels on the defensive end. His offensive game is lacking as he has a career field goal percentage of 38.6%.

The first-round pick that the Nets are getting is the most intriguing aspect of this deal. Brooklyn now owns the 27th, 29th, 44th, 49th, and 59th picks. Multiple teams are looking to move up in the draft and it’s likely that the Nets are among that group. Adding this extra pick gives them even more ammo in a potential deal.

Keep an eye on Nets general manager Sean Marks. He might have something else up his sleeve for draft night.

The 2021 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on July 29.