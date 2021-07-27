Zach Wilson isn’t at Jets training camp Tuesday. The rookie quarterback still needs to work out some contract-related kinks.

As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson will be issued a standard four-year deal worth around $35.1 million.

The deal hasn’t been signed though. Not because of the aforementioned numerical figure, but because of the offset language in the contract (possessing offset language prevents a team from having to pay a player the full amount it originally owed him if he gets cut and signs with another team).

This current contract situation is why Wilson is the only player not present at Jets training camp Tuesday.

It’s an issue, sure, but not one that’s greatly affecting Robert Saleh‘s optimism.

“I have a lot of faith in [general manager] Joe Douglas,” the newly hired head coach said, per The Athletic’s Connor Hughes. “We’ll see what happens in the next couple of hours.”

Saleh said this around 11:15 a.m. ET Tuesday. The entire team reported to training camp that day and will undergo its first practice Wednesday.

No, the organization and its fans shouldn’t be panicking, but it is important that the first-year signal-caller be present due to the fact he’s slated to start Week 1. There’s much to learn for Wilson, the near-22-year-old. He must further master the playbook and develop a productive rapport with his offensive weapons, some of whom are also rookies (second-round wideout Elijah Moore and fourth-round running back Michael Carter).

It’s tough to imagine Wilson won’t be there at some point very soon, but every second counts.