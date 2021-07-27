Jets quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has yet to sign his rookie contract with training camp commencing.

The Jets report to training camp Tuesday in Florham Park.

The first full-team practice occurs Wednesday.

But a potentially significant issue is present: Zach Wilson has yet to sign his rookie contract.

The young quarterback and No. 2 overall pick sits as the lone Jets draft pick yet to sign their deal and is one of three first-round picks to still remain unsigned. The other two happen to be 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

It’s not like Wilson is holding out for more money — as a No. 2 overall pick, he’ll be receiving a standard four-year deal worth around $35.1 million ($22.9 million signing bonus), per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The issue is the offset language within the contract.

To answer your next question: offsets lessen the financial burden a team assumes if it signs a player, cuts him, and then that player inks a deal with another organization.

So what exactly happens if offsets are present in a contract?

A team can sign a player for “X” amount of money. If that player is then cut and he signs with another team for less money, the original team owes the player the difference in the two numerical values.

What happens if offsets aren’t present in a contract?

A team can sign a player for “X amount of money. If that player is then cut and he signs with another team for “Y” amount of money, the original team still owes him “X” amount of money.

Simply speaking, no offset language financially benefits the player.

As Costello points out, the Jaguars don’t have offset language within No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s rookie contract. This could be an argument Wilson’s agent is utilizing in contract discussions.

While the preseason begins Aug. 14 and the regular season begins Sept. 12, the Jets need to get their rookie quarterback, who’s slated to start Week 1, on the field as soon as possible.