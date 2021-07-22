Kadarius Toney is headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookies just reported to the team’s training camp Wednesday.

Not great news to commence the rookie portion of Giants training camp.

Michael Eisen of the team’s official website writes the organization has placed first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. For the time being, the first-year player will need to isolate and participate in any meetings from a remote setting.

The rookies just reported to training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday. The entire team will commence training camp on July 27 as part of the league’s unified training camp start.

It’s unclear at this moment if any other rookies will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and thus participate in meetings remotely.

The Giants acquired Toney at No. 20 overall in this year’s draft after trading back from No. 11. Not only did Big Blue swap picks with Chicago, but it also acquired a number of other selections from the Bears, including their 2022 first-round pick. Following the trade, Chicago subsequently chose Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Toney is expected to be more of a No. 2 receiver while free-agent pickup Kenny Golladay, who the Giants signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in March, will assume the No. 1 duties. Given his speed, athleticism, and sheer explosiveness on the field, Toney could become a superb slot target while also garnering attention on special teams.

There’s a chance Toney earns reps as a return specialist — time will tell if the Giants decide to provide him with that specific role.