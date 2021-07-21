Wide receiver Elijah Moore, who the Jets drafted in this year’s second round, has signed a four-year rookie contract.

Elijah Moore has taken a monumental step ahead of his rookie NFL season.

The Jets‘ second-round wide receiver out of Ole Miss has signed his rookie deal. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year, $8.94 million contract that will include guarantees across the first three seasons.

OFFICIAL: We've signed second-round pick @e_moore03. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2021

This comes one day after the Jets signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a four-year rookie contract. The first-year offensive lineman out of USC joined the Jets via the No. 14 overall pick back in April. Gang Green actually traded up from No. 23 overall prior to selecting him.

Moore will be a part of a Jets offense that certainly looks improved from last season (at least on paper). It’s an enhanced receiver room (talent-wise) encompassing Moore, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and free-agent pickups Corey Davis and Keelan Cole.

The occupants of the receiver room will possess a pretty significant task on their hands — assist in the crucial development of Zach Wilson. The rookie first-round quarterback will require all the help he can get to efficiently improve on the field; these receivers, including Moore, must provide said help.

Moore and Wilson are expected to further build a nice rapport with one another during the training camp and preseason periods leading up to the 17-game regular season.

As for the young receiver’s role, expect Elijah to be more of a slot target in his inaugural campaign at the professional level.