One of the newest Jets is taking the next monumental step of his young career.

On Tuesday, the organization announced offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker signed his rookie NFL contract. The Jets traded up to No. 14 overall and drafted Vera-Tucker out of USC back in April.

He’s slated to be the team’s starting left guard alongside tackle and 2020 first-round selection Mekhi Becton.

OFFICIAL: @ALIJAHVT has signed his rookie deal. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2021

Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti tweeted back in April that Vera-Tucker’s rookie deal should be a $15.8 million contract across the standard four years. Given he’s a first-round draft pick, the fifth-year option will be available.

Alijah Vera-Tucker's contract with the #Jets should be: ▪️ 4 years, $15.8M contract

▪️ Fully guaranteed

▪️ $8.9M signing bonus

▪️ $2.8M 2021 cap hit

▪️ 5th-year option availablehttps://t.co/UzNhEo8YuP — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 30, 2021

The Jets originally owned the No. 2 and 23 selections in this year’s draft and utilized the former pick on quarterback Zach Wilson. As for the latter choice, the Jets gave that resource along with their original No. 66 and 86 picks to the Vikings for Minnesota’s No. 14 and 143 picks.

The Jets knew they needed to bolster the overall offensive unit to assist their new young quarterback with his development. This included making sure a talented offensive line was in place, which led to the acquisition of Vera-Tucker.

Alijah earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season along with the Morris Trophy, which is awarded to the best offensive linemen in the conference.

The 22-year-old will work to improve a Jets offensive line that allowed 43 sacks last year (24th in the NFL). The unit, as a whole, will attempt to protect Wilson and unlock the potential these Jets offensive weapons possess.