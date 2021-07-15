The New York Yankees are starting off the second half of the MLB season with a golden opportunity against the first-place Boston Red Sox. New York trails Boston by eight games in the American League East, but they have four games to make up ground in the division.

Oddsmakers have installed the Yankees as slight favorites despite the fact that the Yankees are winless in six games against the Red Sox. Let’s take a look at the odds and some of the best prop picks for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

Yankees vs. Red Sox Thursday Prop Picks

Aaron Judge to Home Run (+270, FanDuel)

Aaron Judge has been the only consistent Yankee hitter from the start of the season until now. It was no surprise to see him starting and batting cleanup for the American League in the All-Star Game. He has a favorable matchup against a lefty pitcher.

Although Judge’s numbers against Eduardo Rodriguez aren’t great (.160 batting average, 1 HR, 25 AB), he is mashing against lefties this year. Judge has a monstrous OPS of 1.031 against left-handed pitching in 2021. The power is there and it makes sense to throw some money down on Judge in the bandbox that is Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu to Record 2+ Hits (+140, FanDuel)

DJ LeMahieu did not have the best first half of the season. After finishing in the top four of MVP voting in the last two years, LeMahieu’s production has dropped off. But baseball plays 162 games for a reason. We expect to see LeMahieu’s average creep back up towards .300 during this second half.

Don’t be shocked if he starts off hot with a multi-hit game against the lefty Rodriguez. LeMahieu became synonymous with these multi-hit games during his first two years as a Yankee. It’s time he gets back up on the horse.

Boston Red Sox Score First Run (-150, DraftKings)

Yankee fans might not like to see this prop here, but the Red Sox are the pick to score the first run. Even though the juice is a little high, this game prop makes sense for a few reasons. First off, Boston is the away team and therefore will get first crack at scoring.

The second and more valid reason for taking the Red Sox here is due to New York’s starting pitching. Yankees starters have been dreadful in the first innings of games so far this year. With the probable starter for Thursday still TBD and Gerrit Cole likely going on Friday, it’s safe to take the Red Sox to score the first run here.

