Brandon Jacobs wishes to return to the NFL, and the former Giants running back claims a trio of teams have shown interest.

First Tim Tebow…now Brandon Jacobs?

Last month, the former Giants running back made it known he was attempting an NFL comeback as a defensive end. Jacobs, 38, hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2013 but says he “will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance.”

Any sort of potential intrigue initially seemed unrealistic. But according to the man himself, three teams have actually reached out to his agent and are interested in extending a training camp invite.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” he told Keyon K. Jeff of HoumaToday. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”

Jacobs never played any defense during his pro-level tenure. In fact, the last time he took reps on that side of the ball was during his days at Assumption High School in Napoleonville, Louisiana.

“I played three snaps of defense and that was about it,” he told Jeff.

Jacobs’ comeback attempt comes in the midst of Tebow’s attempt as a tight end, which has led to him signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a non-guaranteed deal and Tebow must make the final roster ahead of the regular season — achieving that task is seemingly a longshot.

Jacobs earning a spot on an NFL final roster additionally possesses long odds. Regardless, the fact a few teams are apparently interested in his services is fascinating.