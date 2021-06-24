The six-time Stanley Cup champion will be part of ESPN’s broadcast team next season.

ESPN is building a championship-caliber roster for when they begin broadcasting NHL games again for the 2021-22 season. And, on Thursday, a New York Rangers icon joined their team.

Mark Messier, a Rangers icon, six-time Stanley Cup champion and Hall of Famer, has joined ESPN as an analyst.

“The game of hockey, and the NHL, have afforded me enormous opportunity, success and experiences on the ice and in my life,” Messier said in a statement released by ESPN on Thursday. “My passion for the game is as strong as it has ever been and I am looking forward to sharing that passion, plus my insights and analysis with the sport’s incredible fans.”

Messier previously spent some time with NBC as an in-game analyst for the All-Star Game and made a few other appearances.

He spent 10 years with the Rangers, with whom he ended a long championship drought and also won the final of his six career Stanley Cup rings. The two-time Hart Trophy winner spent 12 years in Edmonton, where he won five championships. He was the captain of two championship teams, including the Rangers.

ESPN signs 6x Stanley Cup Champion Mark Messier to a multi-year deal The 15x NHL All-Star will serve as an #NHL studio analyst for the 2021-22 season More: https://t.co/pwyVnYGhMI pic.twitter.com/bcSGQbZ4Op — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 24, 2021